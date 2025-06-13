This is a troubling discovery. A woman has reported that she found a recording device inside an Ocean City, New Jersey, public restroom.

The story is being reported by 6ABC Philadelphia. They say Ocean City Police have been made aware of the discovery and are investigating.

Investigation in Ocean City, New Jersey

6ABC says an investigation is underway, after "multiple hidden cameras were found in bathrooms along the Ocean City boardwalk."

The TV station is reporting that a recording device - disguised as a pen - was reportedly found inside a family restroom on the boardwalk at East 6th Street. The report says the pen (camera) was found hidden behind a trash can.

Fallon Conway, of Deptford, found the device, telling the station that she investigated the device as soon as she saw it:

"I unscrewed it, and when I did, I saw the little charger port for it and an SD card in there. So I held the button on the pen, and it turned off, so that when we realized it was a camera."

Here's the full report from 6ABC:

Police investigation

6ABC reports that Ocean City Police are investigating. Police have not released any information as of this writing.

