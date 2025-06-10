Imagine needing a Real ID to fly and deciding to use your Costco membership card as a solution!

We haven't been able to document someone in New Jersey trying it, but the TSA is warning against it. Really.

Did someone try to use their Costco membership card to fly in the USA?

One Reddit user commented, "It's got my picture and a star on it. That's what I heard was important for Real ID." Another: "Real ID compliant documents have a gold star, Costco membership card has a gold star. How come it doesn’t work?"

So, yes, the TSA has a sense of humor. (Just don't make any jokes to the TSA while you're standing in the security line at the airport....)

A Real ID, according to wsfa.com, is a state-issued ID (like a driver's license) that meets security requirements set after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001. The regulations went into effect in 2005. (Hey, New Jersey, you couldn't transition to REAL ID in 20 years?)

A Costco membership card is what you get when you pay a fee at Costco. Even though it has a star on it, it's not really a REAL ID.

Hey, if it's good enough to get a rotisserie chicken, it should be good enough to take your seat on a plane!

