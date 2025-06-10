Imagine needing a Real ID to fly and deciding to use your Costco membership card as a solution!
We haven't been able to document someone in New Jersey trying it, but the TSA is warning against it. Really.
READ MORE: New Jersey's Richest Celebrity? You'll Never Guess!
Did someone try to use their Costco membership card to fly in the USA?
One Reddit user commented, "It's got my picture and a star on it. That's what I heard was important for Real ID." Another: "Real ID compliant documents have a gold star, Costco membership card has a gold star. How come it doesn’t work?"
So, yes, the TSA has a sense of humor. (Just don't make any jokes to the TSA while you're standing in the security line at the airport....)
A Real ID, according to wsfa.com, is a state-issued ID (like a driver's license) that meets security requirements set after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001. The regulations went into effect in 2005. (Hey, New Jersey, you couldn't transition to REAL ID in 20 years?)
A Costco membership card is what you get when you pay a fee at Costco. Even though it has a star on it, it's not really a REAL ID.
Hey, if it's good enough to get a rotisserie chicken, it should be good enough to take your seat on a plane!
Most Popular Baby Names According To Social Security Administration
Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal
Ride or Regret: 12 Wildwood Attractions You Need To Ride This Summer
Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal | Sam Wood