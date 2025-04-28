You know that feeling when the weather finally starts to warm up, all the shore towns wake back up, and the boardwalk smells like pizza, fries, and sunscreen again? It’s about to be that time.

Ocean City is kicking things off early this year with something pretty awesome.

This Saturday, May 3rd, from 1 to 4 p.m., you can hit up Castaway Cove and ride unlimited rides for just $20. No, that's not a typo — twenty bucks for unlimited rides. It’s all going toward a good cause, too: Relay For Life of Atlantic County, which supports the American Cancer Society.

Castaway Cove's Unlimited Ride Day

Pretty much every ride at Castaway Cove is expected be running, except for the Gale Force rollercoaster. You'll have to wait a bit longer for that one.

Still, everything else seems to be fair game. All the kiddie rides, the spinning rides, classics like the log flume — it’s all open this weekend.

Plus, there’s just something about riding the rides before the Memorial Day Weekend chaos hits that feels kinda special, right? Like you’re in on a secret before the crowds roll in.

Head To OCNJ This Weekend

Here's why you need to be there. First of all, $20 for unlimited rides is a steal. Secondly, Relay For Life is an amazing cause that raises money for cancer research and patient support. And third — let’s be SO for real for minute...it’s been a long winter. We deserve some boardwalk fun already.

Everything you need to know about this weekend's $20 unlimited rides in OCNJ can be found below.

