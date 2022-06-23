Ventnor Police Need Help in Identifying Persons of Interest

Ventnor City Police are asking for the public's help in identifying some individuals captured on camera.

Police aren't saying what they may have done - they're only saying that they want to identify them due to an ongoing investigation.

Ventnor City Police Department Ventnor City Police Department loading...

Get our free mobile app

If you can help the police department, you're urged to call the Ventnor City Police Department at (609)822-2101.

On a separate matter, Ventnor Police have announced the use of DWI checkpoints this summer:

SOURCE: Ventnor Police Department.

Grab Dinner on the Island! Check Out These 25 Fantastic Margate/Ventnor, NJ Restaurants