Vineland NJ Police Want to Catch Up With Shoppers Caught on Camera

If you recognize the people in these surveillance photos, police in Vineland are interested in hearing from you.

Vineland Police have released these photos and they're asking for the public's help in identifying the shoppers in the photos.

Vineland Police Department Vineland Police Department loading...

Police haven't said why they want to talk to the trio, but our assumption is that is has something to do with shoplifting. It's believed the photos were taken at Cumberland Mall in Vineland.

Get our free mobile app

If you can help police with identifications, you're urged to contact Vineland Police Officer Owens via email at dowens@vinelandcity.org. You can also send an anonymous tip to VPD.TIPS (https://police.vinelandcity.org/tips) from any smartphone or computer.

SOURCE: Vineland Police Department.

42 Stores and Restaurants Shoppers Would Love to See at Cumberland Mall in Vineland, NJ Even as developed as Cumberland Mall in Vineland, New Jersey and its surrounding area may be, residents have big opinions on what its missing, and what would bring them shopping more often.