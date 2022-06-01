Where You Can Win Wildwood Barefoot Fest Tickets This Week

We are now two weeks away from the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood!

It's happening on the Wildwood Beach June 16 - 19 with Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line, Cole Swindell, and more!

We still have a bunch of chances to win tickets!

Our LAST IN LINE CONTEST gives you the chance to win just by listening to the Cat Country Morning Show with Joe and Jahna. Find details here.

We also have a number of stops this week, where you can instantly win tickets!

Thursday, we'll stop at two New Jersey Lottery retailer locations:

12:30 - 1:30 - Sunoco at 6501 Delilah Road at the Airport Circle in Egg Harbor Township.

(UPDATED) 2:30 - 3:30 - Country Farms, 261 W. White Horse Pike Galloway Township.

Also, Thursday, thanks to Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey, we'll be at Canal's of Berlin on Rt 73.

Then Friday, several stops, thanks to Screwball, On the Rocks, Beach Whiskey, and Patron Perfect Margarita:

1:00 - 2:00 - Joe Canal's, Fire Road in EHT

3:00 - 4:00 - Bootleggers, Tilton Road in Northfield

6:00 - 7:00 - The new Yard at Bally's Atlantic City!

We hope to see you this week and at the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, June 16 -19!

