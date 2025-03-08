Who sent naked pictures of himself to an underage NJ teenager? This guy

A Massachusetts man has been found guilty of sending naked pictures of himself to an underaged teenager in New Jersey.

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says after deliberating for about an hour, a jury found 33-year-old Andrew J. Hall of Warren, MA, guilty of the following charges:

Third-degree endangering the welfare of a child

Third-degree providing obscene material to a minor

Fourth-degree criminal sexual contact

An investigation began in September 2022 when the victim and her parents reported the interaction to the police.

Andrew J Hall of Warren MA was found guilty - Photo: Burlington County Prosecutors Office / Canva Andrew J Hall of Warren MA was found guilty - Photo: Burlington County Prosecutors Office / Canva loading...

Detectives were able to determine that Hall contacted the victim on an instant messaging app; their conversation eventually became sexual with Hall and the victim exchanging nude photos and videos. Police say Hall knew the victim was underage and expressed a desire to meet her in person once she turned 16.

Additional details about the case are being withheld to protect the victim.

Hall, who was indicted one year ago, is being prosecuted by BCPO Assistant Prosecutor Katharine Dolin. Sentencing is scheduled for June 6th.