Who’s Got The Winning $10,000 Lottery Ticket Bought in Vineland, NJ?

Somebody has fallen into some cash, thanks to the New Jersey Lottery.

Lottery officials say a winning $10,000 ticket was purchased in Vineland, in Cumberland County. The Mega Millions ticket was for the Tuesday, December 20th drawing and was purchased at Charlie's Liquor on Gheysons Avenue in Vineland.

Get our free mobile app

The $10,000 prize was hit because the ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, plus the Gold Mega Ball. The winning numbers were: 03, 04, 33, 36, and 52. The Gold Mega Ball was 17, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

It's been a while since the Mega Millions jackpot has been hit. The jackpot for Friday's game stands at $510 Million!

SOURCE: New Jersey State Lottery.

The Best Movies of 2022 Here are ScreenCrush’s picks for the top films of the year.