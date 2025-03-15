Wildwood and Cape May County Officials: “We Will Not Tolerate”

Officials in Cape May County are strongly opposed to the possibility of an undesirable event happening in Wildwood this summer.

"Project X" is a rumored pop-up party coming to Wildwood, but officials say they won't tolerate that or any other illegal activity in the city.

Officials issue joint statement about Wildwood rumor

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and Wildwood Police Chief Joseph Murphy have issued a joint statement about the rumor that a pop-up car rally idea has popped up on social media.

They say they have been investigating the rumor and raising concerns about the possibility of the event, which is certainly not being authorized or sanctioned by local officials.

Sutherland and Murphy say officials will work hard to prevent "any illegal, unsanctioned gatherings that may compromise public safety and disrupt the peace of the Wildwood community."

Sutherland says, "We are actively working to identify the individuals behind the promotion of this event and will pursue every legal avenue to prevent it from taking place.” “We will not tolerate any illegal gatherings that disrupt the safety and well-being of the residents of Cape May County, visitors, and law enforcement personnel."

Murphy says these types of events have disrupted New Jersey Shore towns over the last few years, causing all kinds of problems.

Two people died in Wildwood in 2022 in an accident that took place during one of these unsanctioned events. READ MORE.

Officials remind all of the laws

Murphy and Sutherland are reminding all that these types of events are not welcomed, and will not be tolerated.

According ot Murphy, "Wildwood has a 10:00 pm curfew for all juveniles which is strictly enforced. Additionally, we now have the authority, and we will pursue charges against the legal guardians for allowing their sons or daughters to be out without them after 10:00 pm."

Officials say they will continue their investigation into this rumor and any further ones which deal with illegal, unwanted activity in Wildwood.

SOURCE: Cape May County Prosecutor's Office