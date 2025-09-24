Wildwood City Police do a great job of keeping peace in the resort town.

They're currently asking for the public's help in identifying several people caught on surveillance camera.

Facebook - City of Wildwood Police Department Facebook - City of Wildwood Police Department loading...

Can You Help Identify Assault Suspects?

Wildwood, New Jersey Police aren't revealing any details, but their asking the public for help in identifying a number of suspects, wanted in an assault case. I appears to be some sort of trouble on or near the boardwalk.

If you can help police, you're urged to call Wildwood Police Department's Detective Division at (609)-522-0222.

Wildwood has had a strict curfew in place for the summer - and, we assume that curfew will be in effect year-round. Kids under 18 must be with a parent or guardian if they're out after 10pm. If not, both the kids and the parents could face charges.

SOURCE: Wildwood Police via Facebook

