Wildwood Police Looking to Identify Assault Suspects
Wildwood City Police do a great job of keeping peace in the resort town.
They're currently asking for the public's help in identifying several people caught on surveillance camera.
Can You Help Identify Assault Suspects?
Wildwood, New Jersey Police aren't revealing any details, but their asking the public for help in identifying a number of suspects, wanted in an assault case. I appears to be some sort of trouble on or near the boardwalk.
If you can help police, you're urged to call Wildwood Police Department's Detective Division at (609)-522-0222.
Wildwood has had a strict curfew in place for the summer - and, we assume that curfew will be in effect year-round. Kids under 18 must be with a parent or guardian if they're out after 10pm. If not, both the kids and the parents could face charges.
SOURCE: Wildwood Police via Facebook
