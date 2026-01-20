Welcome to 2026, where a lot of photos and videos you see on social media are A.I. fueled. That means they're produced using artificial intelligence, and they're fake.

Once in a while you'll find something that's real and authentic, and makes you go, "Wow!"

I've found just that thing that made me go, "Wow!"

Wildwood City Police via Facebook Wildwood City Police via Facebook loading...

City Of Wildwood Police Department Looking For Officers

Times have changed, and many local police departments are finding themselves looking for police officers.

Many have tried some unique ways to recruit new officers, and some of those ways seem to be working.

The City of WIldwood Police Department is one such department. Right now, officers are looking for new police officers to join their summer academy, and then start their career serving Wildwood during the busy summer season.

Check out their recruiting video, that almost shows like a movie:

Great job, Wildwood Police!

If you're interested in find out more about getting your law enforcement career started in Wildwood, click here.

Thanks, Wildwood Police! We salute you!

