They keep trying, and Wildwood keeps turning them back.

Wildwood City Police say they've turned back yet another pop-up party planned for the city.

Photo by Mariia Shalabaieva on Unsplash Photo by Mariia Shalabaieva on Unsplash loading...

Wildwood Police squash planned event

Wildwood Police say their efforts have resulted in yet another planned unsanctioned event from happening in the city.

It was back in September of 2023 that an unsanctioned pop-up car event wreaked havoc in the city and resulted in two people losing their lives in a terrible accident. A driver from Delaware was convicted in the crash that claimed the lives of two people.

Since then, police have been able to thwart at least one other planned event.

Now, police say, word has spread about another pop-up party planned for this weekend. Police say they discovered the event on social media and identified the organizers, who then canceled the event. Police say if the event does happen, they will hold the organizers responsible.

Police also have reached out to property owners in the city:

" We encourage all rental property owners in Wildwood, including Airbnb and motel owners, to use extra precautions when renting during this weekend. These groups are known to take over rental properties and cause property damage. We will provide additional information to the public as warranted."

Well done, Wildwood Police, well done!

Get our free mobile app

Memorial Day Weekend Marks Start Of Beach Season On East Coast Getty Images loading...

New curfew in Wildwood

In a continuing effort to control out-of-control activity, the City of Wildwood has enacted a new underage curfew law in the city this year. All youths 18 and under, unaccompanied by parents, must be off the streets and boardwalk by 10 pm. City officials have put a positive spin on the curfew, calling all nights in Wildwood, "Family Night."

READ MORE: Wildwood Curfew

SOURCE: Wildwood Police Department

A Look Inside a NJ Walmart that Just Reopened After a Fire An electrical fire at Walmart in Egg Harbor Township, NJ, broke out on the night of May 6th. It reopened one week later. Here's a look around. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman