Kids need stability. That's what the experts always say, right? Stability for most families means putting down roots somewhere they expect to live for a long time.

For those looking to settle down in the Garden State, you may want to be aware that all cities in New Jersey are created equal in that regard.

Just like any other state, some places are better suited for families than others.

Best Cities To Raise A Family Photo by Ransford Quaye on Unsplash loading...

Best Cities To Raise A Family

New information has been released that determines which cities in America are the best for family life. Usually, you'd think of suburbia, but not everybody dreams of a suburban life. Kids don't need to grow up in a suburb in order to thrive.

That may be the norm in 2025, but it's not the end-all, be-all experience.

According to a new survey, the best town in America to raise a family is on the West Coast. A place called Fremont in California has what most families are looking for the most when looking to establish roots: family-friendly activities, an overall positive health and safety rating, and a solid ranking for education and childcare.

Childcare is EXTREMELY important these days since both parents usually work in most families.

Worst City To Raise A Family In NJ Photo by Emmanuel Ogbonnaya on Unsplash loading...

Don't Raise Your Family In This NJ City

If you're looking to put down roots in New Jersey, you should probably know where would best support your lifestyle.

There are plenty of wonderful towns to raise a family in the Garden State. Toms River comes to mind. Jackson is another great place for families.

In South Jersey, towns like Marlton, Medford, Hammonton, and Egg Harbor Township are all wonderful options.

Sources reveal that you should probably stay away from cities like Newark, though. For one, there isn't much to do for young children. There aren't even many playgrounds within the city limits.

Newark's socioeconomic rating as well as its affordability factor really impacted its overall ranking.

Get our free mobile app

When it comes to the best vs. worse cities for families in the US, this particular survey named Newark as the 4th worst city in the country. Newark is followed by Gulfport, MS, Cleveland, OH, Detroit, MI, and Memphis, TN.

Most Popular Baby Names According To Social Security Administration Most popular baby names according to Google searches are one thing, but that doesn't mean they're the names parents are actually choosing to put on the birth certificate. The only way to really know which names are the most popular are to check with Social Security . We've got the list! Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal