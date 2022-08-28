8 Surprising Benefits of Aloe
We've all had that moment. We've spent too long on the beach or missed a spot when applying sunscreen. We end up burnt, and we pull out a bottle of aloe.
It's a lifesaver for too much sun exposure, but aloe is so much more than just sunburn relief.
Aloe vera, or Aloe barbadensis, is a thick, short-stemmed plant that stores water in its leaves. Aloe contains many vitamins, minerals, and beneficial ingredients to keep us healthy. It is not just found in a lotion. Aloe can come in capsules, powders and juices. Here are eight other ways to use aloe
- 1
Contains healthy compounds
Aloe vera gel contains vitamins and antioxidants, and is used in medicines.
- 2
Contains Antibacterial Properties
Properties of aloe vera can prevent infections.
- 3
Accelerates Burn Healing
We all know aloe helps sunburn feel better, but it can help with other burns as well.
- 4
Can Lower Blood Sugar
Early studies say it may improve blood sugar management in diabetics.
- 5
Improves Skin
Aloe vera gel applied to the skin can increase elasticity and reduce the appearance of lines wrinkles.
- 6
Reduces Constipation and GERD
The latex of the plant, found under the skin of the leaf can reduce constipation when consumed. It can also reduce heartburn and GERD.
- 7
Helps Treat Canker Sores
Applying a bit of aloe vera gel to the sore may accelerate healing.
- 8
Reduces Plaque
When used as a mouthwash, 100% pure aloe vera juice can fight dental plaque.