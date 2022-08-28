8 Surprising Benefits of Aloe

We've all had that moment. We've spent too long on the beach or missed a spot when applying sunscreen. We end up burnt, and we pull out a bottle of aloe.
It's a lifesaver for too much sun exposure, but aloe is  so much more than just sunburn relief.

Aloe vera, or Aloe barbadensis, is a thick, short-stemmed plant that stores water in its leaves. Aloe contains many vitamins, minerals, and beneficial ingredients to keep us healthy. It is not just found in a lotion.  Aloe can come in capsules, powders and juices.   Here are eight other ways to use aloe

    Contains healthy compounds

    Aloe vera gel contains vitamins and antioxidants, and is used in medicines.

    Contains Antibacterial Properties

    Properties of aloe vera can prevent infections.

    Accelerates Burn Healing

    We all know aloe helps sunburn feel better, but it can help with other burns as well.

    Can Lower Blood Sugar

    Early studies say it may improve blood sugar management in diabetics.

    Improves Skin

    Aloe vera gel applied to the skin can increase elasticity and reduce the appearance of lines wrinkles.

    Reduces Constipation and GERD

    The latex of the plant, found under the skin of the leaf can reduce constipation when consumed. It can also reduce heartburn and GERD.

    Helps Treat Canker Sores

    Applying a bit of aloe vera gel to the sore may accelerate healing.

    Reduces Plaque

    When used as a mouthwash, 100% pure aloe vera juice can fight dental plaque.

