Bad news for home decor shoppers in the Garden State. At Home is saying goodbye to three of its New Jersey locations.

The popular home décor and furniture chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in June, and now it’s officially closing 30 stores nationwide by September 30, 2025. Unfortunately, Princeton, Middletown Township, and Ocean Township didn’t make the cut.

That’s the bad news. The good news? Everything must go, and that means deep, deep discounts.

Home Makeover On A Budget? This Is Your Moment

If you've been holding off on sprucing up your space, this might be your sign from heaven above. Nobody's exactly thrilled when they hear about store closings, but locals have reported massive markdowns across furniture, rugs, lighting, wall art, seasonal decor… even store fixtures and shelving are up for grabs.

Whether you’re finally starting that gallery wall, upgrading your living room, or just looking for cozy fall vibes on a budget, there’s no better time to shop.

NJ At Home Store Locations Closing

There are 3 specific locations scheduled to close by the end of the month:

📍 Princeton

📍 Middletown Township

📍 Ocean Township

These stores are set to close for good on September 30, 2025, so you’ve got until the end of September to score some serious steals. The stores will stay open until everything is gone.

We’ll miss seeing those massive aisles of affordable home inspo, but if you’re smart (and quick), you can turn this retail heartbreak into a design win. Just maybe bring a truck… you might walk out with a whole new lawn furniture set.

