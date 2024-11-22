Atlantic City Airport Listens To Suggestions, To Hand Out Welcome Gifts

The people of South Jersey have spoken, and the staff and management of Atlantic City International Airport have listened and are responding!

A few weeks ago, I mentioned that when you arrive in Hawaii, you're often greeted with a lei at the airport. (Everyone doesn't receive this greeting and gift anymore. Apparently, it depends on whether or not you're booked with a certain travel group.)

I asked what gift Atlantic City Airport should greet their arrivals with. Our listeners and readers came through with a variety of answers - some honest, some funny, and some, well, weird. You can check out those answers here.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Kira auf der Heide on Unsplash Photo by Kira auf der Heide on Unsplash loading...

Atlantic City Airport to greet travelers with special gifts

Airport personnel will be handing out gifts to people who arrive on incoming flights to Atlantic City on Wednesday morning, November 27th. It's the day before Thanksgiving, typically one of the busiest travel days of the year.

We've been told they'll be greeted with some gifts of saltwater taffy and some airport-logoed promotional items.

Atlantic City International Airport is the home regularly scheduled flights from Spirit Airlines.

Kudos to Atlantic City International Airport for providing the Welcome Wagon service! Well done, and I'm sure this simple effort will make a difference to visitors.

Everyone likes to feel welcome, right>

READ MORE: 3 Reasons why I love flying Spirit Airlines out of Atlantic City International Airport.

8 Best Atlantic County Restaurants To Host Your Birthday Dinner Everybody wants a fun night out combined with delicious food for their birthday. Atlantic County, NJ, locals have recommended their top 8 favorite places to eat for their big celebrations. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal