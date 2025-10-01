"Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive" was a popular song from the mid-1940s. No, I don't remember when the song came out. I'm not that old.

In the song, the singers encouraged people to focus on the good, but ignore the bad.

With that in mind, I'd like to tell you that Atlantic City, Vineland, and Millville all appear on a list of the Best Small Cities in America.

READ MORE: Best Steakhouse in New Jersey is in Atlantic City

READ MORE: True Fact: People in New Jersey Live Longer

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Best Small Cities in America Revealed

The folks from WalletHub have put together a list of more than 1,300 small cities in America. These are cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 people.

A lot of people don't like to live in big cities, they like what suburbs and small cities have to offer.

WalletHub ranked all the cities on their list in terms of affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life, and safety factors. They used a bunch of different metrics in each category to then score each city.

Coming out on top as the Best Small Cities in America are Carmel, Indiana, Brookfield, Wisconsin, and Apex, North Carolina.

TSM TSM loading...

Atlantic City Gets Good Scores for Quality of Life

Atlantic City did very well in terms of quality of life. It ranked 52nd out of over 1,300 cities in terms of quality of life. That's HUGE!

Quality of Life looked at areas like average commute times, number of restaurants and attractions, and more. Since Atlantic City is such a great visitor destination, it scored very well in this area. That should be expected.

Atlantic City scored about the middle-of-the-pack when it comes to education and health. What hurt it's score were the areas of safety and affordability. (But, we're focusing on the positive!)

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Vineland and Millville Appear on List

Vineland and Millville both saw their best scores come in the areas of quality of life and affordability.

The entire study can be found here.

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly