Do stupid things and pay the consequences.

An Atlantic City man has pleaded guilty to a theft charge following an incident in the Tropicana Casino Parking Garage.

Yes, he was caught thanks to video footage. Naturally!

READ MORE: Ocean County Couple Charged With Stealing $75,000 From SNAP

READ MORE: Caught on Camera in Buena - ATV Sign Stealers

Get our free mobile app

Atlantic City Man Pleads Guilty to Theft Charge

The Atlantic City Prosecutor's Office says a local man has pleaded guilty to a third-degree burglary charge.

Jomar Saez, 30, of Atlantic City made the plea in court Tuesday.

Officials say Saez committed in the crime in July. Atlantic City Police were called out to the Tropicana Casino parking garage were a couple reported their car had been broken into, and a trunk containing $500 in cosmetics was taken.

The police investigation led to a surveillance video, where Saez was seen walking away from the area, pulling a zebra-print case. Police ended up arresting Saez - with the case - South Chelsea and Pacific Avenues.

Saez will be sentenced in February. The Prosecutor's Office says Saez entered his plea in exchange for a sentence recommendation of three years in prison.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

Wawa Workers Share Customer Habits That Drive Them Nuts Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman