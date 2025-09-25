Knock knock.

(waiting....)

Knock knock.

(still waiting....)

No one is answering, because no one live there anymore. The house is empty. So this that house, and that house, and that house.

All are empty. Vacant. Nobody's home.

Sewell Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps Sewell Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Atlantic City Hammonton Area Has Tons of Vacant Houses

Any idea how many houses are vacant in the Atlantic City area? A lot, apparently!

Try 73,00! Yikes!

A study finds that 31.81% of houses in the Atlantic City - Hammonton area are vacant! That's the second highest vacancy rates in the entire nation.

Leave The Key, a Long Island Home buyers company, did a study of the metro areas with the highest percentage of vacant properties across America. Here's what they found about the Atlantic City area: " According to Zillow, the average home value is about $375,266, yet local incomes remain modest, with a yearly household income of roughly $77,000–80,600. The metro area also faced an unemployment rate of 5.8% in late 2024, above the national average. These factors point to a housing market where affordability challenges and slower economic growth contribute to persistently high vacancies."

Interestingly, Vineland, New Jersey was on the other end of the study. Vineland came in 308th place, with only 5.71% of its houses vacant.

By the way, an area of towns near Cape Cod, Massachusetts was the only area with more vacant homes than Atlantic City.

Have you noticed a lot of vacant homes near where you live?

SOURCE: Leave The Key

