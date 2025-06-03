Atlantic City Lottery Player Hits Crossword Game for 20K

Photo by Blogging Guide on Unsplash

Lady Luck is shining on one lucky lottery player in South Jersey who scored a $20,000 win from a New Jersey Lottery ticket.

The lottery prize was one of 12 prizes hit for at least $10,000 in the Garden State.

Photo by Dan Dennis on Unsplash
Atlantic City liquor store sells a winning scratch-off ticket

New Jersey Lottery Officials say a player bought a Crossword game ticket that's worth $20,000. The winning ticket was purchased at the Seaside Liquor Store on Atlantic Avenue. It's unknown if the winner has come forward to claim his or her prize.

The biggest lottery win in New Jersey over the past week was for a player who bought a Win For Life ticket at a store in Nutley, Essex County. Lottery officials say that the winning ticket is worth $1,500,000.

In lottery daily games, the biggest current available jackpot is for the Mega Millions game. The current estimated prize stands at $202 million.  The Powerball game has a current estimated jackpot of $30 million.

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

