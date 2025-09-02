Atlantic City Man Fails at The Getaway – Will Spend 3 Years in Prison for Burglaries
A very important part in successful criminal activity is - once the crime is committed - getting away from the scene of the crime. This guy wasn't very good at that. He's now heading to prison.
Maybe a life of crime is not for him.
READ MORE: Aggressive Driving Disrupts Parkway Drive in Cape May County
READ MORE: Mountain Lion Sighting on Garden State Parkway
Atlantic City Man Sentenced on Burglary Charges
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says Angel Ortiz-Caraballo, 56, of Atlantic City, was sentenced to prison last week.
Ortiz-Caraballo was sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of two counts of burglary.
Clearly, Ortiz-Carabello had a fatal flaw in committing the crimes: he couldn't successfully get away.
Back on June 14, 2024, Atlantic City Police caught Ortiz-Carabello walking away from a car that had just been broken into. Ortiz-Carabello was holding items that had been removed from the car.
Then, on April 6th of this year, Ortiz-Carabello was arrested on the scene of a break-in that Atlantic City Police were responding to. They say Ortiz-Carabello entered a bar/restaurant at Tropicana Hotel and Casino, and used a tool to pry open a liquor storage cage. Police caught him red-handed holding $800 of liquor bottles. They say he also did $400 worth of damage.
The Prosecutor's Office says Ortiz-Carabello pled guilty to both robberies on April 25, 2025.
SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
11 Fugitives on the Run in NJ — Do You Know Them?
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman
The Fantastic Cape May Zoo
Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly