A very important part in successful criminal activity is - once the crime is committed - getting away from the scene of the crime. This guy wasn't very good at that. He's now heading to prison.

Maybe a life of crime is not for him.

Atlantic City Man Sentenced on Burglary Charges

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says Angel Ortiz-Caraballo, 56, of Atlantic City, was sentenced to prison last week.

Ortiz-Caraballo was sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of two counts of burglary.

Clearly, Ortiz-Carabello had a fatal flaw in committing the crimes: he couldn't successfully get away.

Back on June 14, 2024, Atlantic City Police caught Ortiz-Carabello walking away from a car that had just been broken into. Ortiz-Carabello was holding items that had been removed from the car.

Then, on April 6th of this year, Ortiz-Carabello was arrested on the scene of a break-in that Atlantic City Police were responding to. They say Ortiz-Carabello entered a bar/restaurant at Tropicana Hotel and Casino, and used a tool to pry open a liquor storage cage. Police caught him red-handed holding $800 of liquor bottles. They say he also did $400 worth of damage.

The Prosecutor's Office says Ortiz-Carabello pled guilty to both robberies on April 25, 2025.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

