Can you help find this missing teenager from Mays Landing? A big ask, I know, but the police are asking for help.

The Township of Hamilton Police Department is asking for our assistance in locating a missing teenager from Mays Landing.

The goal is to have us all come together as a community and do what we can to bring him home safely.

Who Is Missing?

15-year-old Abram Rivas-Miranda was reported missing recently, and authorities are actively searching for any leads.

Abram is described as approximately 5'6", weighing around 125 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. He also has a tattoo of a cross on his right forearm that may help in identifying him.

What Was He Last Seen Wearing?

Abram was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, gray sweatpants, and black and white sneakers.

These details, although they might not seem like much help, could make all the difference if you’ve seen someone who matches his description.

How You Can Help

If you’ve seen Abram or have any information that could help find him, please contact the Township of Hamilton Police Department at 609-625-2700 ext. 1.

Even if you think it might be nothing, definitely say something. Every tip counts.

Let’s Get the Word Out

Please consider sharing this post on your social media or with friends and family in the area.

The more eyes looking, the better the chances of bringing Abram home safe.

