Merriam-Webster defines common sense as, "sound and prudent judgment based on a simple perception of the situation or facts."

For example, if you know the fire is hot, don't stick your hand into it.

A more timely example, If you know the metal pole is ice-cold, don't put your wet tongue on it.

Use Common Sense, Says Millville Police Department

Our friends at the Millville Police Department have taken to social media to warn residents about a common practice that really need to stop: Stop leaving your car running while you run into the store for "just a minute."

Sure, it's cold outside, or you're in a hurry, but this is a message that could be the difference to you having a vehicle, or not having a vehicle.

Millville Police say they've seen an increase in stolen cars, and that coincides with an increase of people leaving their cars running.

On Facebook, police note: "The easy fix here is this: turn off the vehicle and lock it. Even if you have the key/fob with you, the vehicle can still be driven away if left unlocked and running."

Seems like common sense, right?

A big shout out to the Millville Police Department - and to all South Jersey police departments - for keeping up safe and for reminding us to be aware of our actions.

SOURCE: Millville New Jersey Police Department

