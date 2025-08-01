Travel professionals are taking notice and sharing the wonderfulness that is Cape May Point!

Cape May Point is being called a great chic-but-cheap travel destination in New Jersey! Actually, in a survey of over 3,000 travel experts, it was called the best such place in the Garden State.

Yay, Cape May Point!

Cape May on a Budget

The survey, conducted by MarketBeat, a financial media company, listed Cape May Point as the 5th best budget location for summer travel in the USA.

According to the study's editors, to save money, skip Cape May and head a mile away to Cape May Point. "It’s quieter, wilder, and full of dunes, shorebirds, and Victorian rentals tucked into quiet streets. Ride bikes, read on the porch, and enjoy the beach without the boardwalk noise."

Editors say that instead of spending lots of money, destinations like Cape May Point can be budget-saving vacations. Let's face it, not every family can afford some of the prices at some of the country's #1 resorts and destinations.

Hey, why not Cape May Point?

Other New Jersey Cheap and Chic Destinations

Two other New Jersey locations finished in the Top 120 of budget-friendly destinations: Lambertville and Bayhead.

The survey has this to say about Lambertville, "Lambertville blends artsy energy with small-town elegance,:

About Bay Head: "Bay Head offers beachy serenity with cedar-shingled homes, a tiny downtown, and a slower pace. It’s like if Nantucket had a New Jersey zip code — and fewer influencers."

Some great recommendations for New Jersey getaways!

SOURCE: MarketBeat Study

