Something happened in Cape May at a local bar and incident. We're not sure what it is because police aren't saying. We also can't see what it is because, well, the camera work is really sucky.

READ MORE: Twenty Animals Removed From Cape May County Home

READ MORE: The South Jersey Booty Call That Resulted in a House Burning Down

Get our free mobile app

Cape May Police Department Cape May Police Department loading...

Police in Cape May Look to Identify Six Caught on Camera

Cape May Police are looking for help in identifying six woman "in reference to an incident that occurred at a local bar/restaurant." Police aren't saying what the incident was, or if it's criminal. (We really assume it is.)

The women were caught on a security camera inside the establishment. Police have release four photos, which are shared here.

The problem is the photos are very bad. Wherever this place happens to be, it needs to invest in newer and better security cameras. These aren't cutting it.

Cape May Police Department Cape May Police Department loading...

Can You Help Cape May Police?

If you can help police identity the women in the photos, you're urged to contact the Cape May Police Department Detective Division.

The public is reminded that all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCE: Cape May Police Department

Great Halloween Costumes at Anchorage in Somers Point Anchorage's Halloween Party - The Costumes Ruled The Night Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly