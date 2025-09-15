Anyone who's spent any time in Cape May County has probably heard the phrase, "Cape May Bubble."

It's a term that has to do with weather patterns in the City of Cape May and parts of Cape May County.

Does some sort of bubble actually protect Cape May from some weather events?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Cape May Bubble - Real or Fake?

Be it an approaching hurricane, thunderstorm, or snowstorm, someone will utter the phrase, "Cape May Bubble." That is to say, "Don't worry, the Cape May Bubble will keep us safe.

I've been in Wildwood for all five of the Barefoot Country Music Festivals, and I'd swear the "Cape May Bubble" kept strong thunderstorms away from the festival beach at times. (I will note that that hasn't happened every time - the fest has been hit by rain and storms before. BUT, it has been spared too.)

Same with hurricanes and snowstorms. Some areas look like that have been spared from the brunt of such storms.

So, is it real? Is the Cape May Bubble a thing?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Weather Experts Weigh In on Cape May Bubble

Earlier this summer, Philadelphia's CBS 3 weather team addressed the issue. They said it had to do with where Cape May is located:

"Cape May is wedged between the Atlantic Ocean and Delaware Bay, both of which help regulate temperatures and can weaken or steer storms. Sea breezes — cooler air blowing inland — can also interrupt storm systems as they approach. Top that off with the right atmospheric setup — like pressure differences and jet stream placement — and Cape May ends up dodging bad weather more often than not."

Here's a great explanation from CBS 3 Meteorologist Andrew Kozak:

So, maybe there is something to the Cape May Bubble!

We know one thing for sure: there is something to the Cape May Sunshine!

