A local chief of police is discussing concerns he's seeing in his community and asking for the public's assistance.

For the second time in less than a month, Egg Harbor Township Police Chief Frederick Spano has taken to social media about some troubling impaired driving statistics that his department has been seeing of late.

We think his concern is a good thing. Good for the community and good for everyone's safety.

Concerns About Impaired Driving in Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Chief Spano has once again taken to Facebook about concerns his department is having after some recent arrests for driving while impaired.

According to the chief, this past Tuesday, his department, in 12 hours, made seven arrests for driving while intoxicated. Not only is that number big for a short period, but three of the arrests happened during daytime hours.

Daytime is when traffic is higher, and such behavior is apt to cause more problems. Tuesday, two people were injured during the day as a result of a crash caused by a drunk driver.

Spano says driving while impaired is a deliberate choice, and it puts many people at risk: "During the day, pedestrians, bicyclists, children, and motorists are at risk to the irresponsible who make a deliberate choice to drive while impaired."

Eliminating the Risk

Chief Spano is urging the public to help cut down the bad decisions being made by those who are impaired. " If you are aware of anyone in your networks of family, friends, associates, neighbors, co-workers, etc., who chooses to drive impaired, or even if you suspect them to drive impaired, and put all of us at risk, have a conversation with them. It may just prevent a tragedy and save a life."

Thanks, Chief Spano, for working to make our community a safer place to live, work, and thrive.

SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police, via Facebook.

