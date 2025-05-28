After you've been together for a few years, it's inevitable that some of your partner's behaviors will get on your last nerve. You're not weird... it happens to everyone.

Maybe you can't stand the way they sneeze (because it's ridiculously obnoxious). Maybe you have a problem with the fact that they don't cover their mouth when they cough. Maybe, the sound of them chewing is like nails on a chalkboard.

You'd be surprised at how annoyed your significant other gets at things you do when you tinkle....

Be honest, you totally use your partner's towel from time to time. The most annoying habits you have are done in the bathroom.

Bathroom Habits Men HATE

34% of men can't deal with their partner leaving their hair in the drain. 13% can't stand when you don't flush. The same can be said for when you leave the door open while peeing. 13% also get annoyed when they find makeup stains on the bathroom sink.

Here's what I say to that: grab a wipe and get it up if it annoys you that much. Sometimes, there's no time to clean after putting makeup on. We just have to get out the door as soon as possible.

Bathroom Habits Women HATE

The bathroom habits that drive women nuts are a bit more predictable...

40% cannot stand when men don't wipe the seat after they're done. One-fourth of women surveyed can't stand when their man doesn't flush (agreed). 7% of women would prefer that you don't use the bathroom while they're in the shower. That's especially true if you need to go number two.

It's just about being courteous at the end of the day. Throw it back to kindergarten and reflect on those bathroom manners. If you sprinkle when you tinkle, be a sweetie and wipe the seatie!

Don't leave your hair (from your head or your face) on the sink, don't leave your excrement in the toilet, close the door while doing your business, and use your own towel.

Is it wild that we have to have this conversation? Yes. Will it stop people from being gross while going potty? No.

