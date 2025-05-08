They say the only constant in life is change and that even applies to custard stands in South Jersey.

The owners of Custard Castle on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing have announced that they have sold their generations-old business.

Custard Castle is one of those places here in South Jersey that's just been there forever -- and for good reason. As soon as the weather turns warmer and we all break out of our winter funk, ice cream/custard stands down the shore open for the season.

If you live in or around the middle of Atlantic County, a sure sign of spring and summer is when the lights turn on at Custard Castle.

Ice cream at Custard Castle in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

READ MORE: This Old Strip Club is Now an Amazing Hidden Gem Restaurant in NJ

While everyone in South Jersey has their go-to spots for ice cream, whether it's Royale Crown in Hammonton (and their blueberry ice cream) or Kustard Korner in Egg Harbor City or Jersey Cow in Northfield (the list is endless), my favorite spot has always been Custard Castle. Their ice cream tastes just a little bit different (to the new owners: DO NOT change the ice cream).

And you know how you remember completely random things in your life for no particular reason? I remember my dad's Plymouth Fury breaking down in their parking lot when I was a kid. For some strange reason, I remember that from the '80s like it was yesterday.

Anyway, Custard Castle is one of those places where you don't mind waiting in a really long line on a Saturday night in the middle of July or August because whatever you get, it's gonna be good.

And a side note: it's always fun to watch how people park at Custard Castle. Locals park a certain way on one side of the building by the picnic tables and you can usually tell who's from around here and who's not just by how cars are lined up.

I've ordered a lot of ice cream at those windows at Custard Castle - Photo: Google Maps I've ordered a lot of ice cream at those windows at Custard Castle - Photo: Google Maps loading...

The owners of Custard Castle, the Policarpo Family, took to Facebook Thursday to announce that they've sold their business after 53 years.

After 53 unforgettable years, it's time for us to turn the page and pass our beloved ice cream shop into the caring hands of new owners who are excited to continue the legacy.

It's easy to think that running an ice cream stand is an easy business, but it's probably just the opposite. Long hours go into keeping any business up and running, let alone one that's been around since 1972.

To the Policarpo Family and all of the workers past and present, thank you for decades of ice cream. To the new owners, we wish you good luck!

And don't change the ice cream.

31 Amazing South Jersey Ice Cream and Custard Stands as Picked by Locals In no particular order, you definitely want to check out these great places for ice cream this spring and summer when you are down the shore! Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman / Google Maps