We're only five months into 2025 and what has been a brutal business climate for retailers seems to not be getting better anytime soon.

Big-name Chains are Disappearing

There has been no shortage of bad business headlines since we rang in the new year...

Crafters won't be able to run into a Joann store for fabric and other materials much longer. That chain is in the process of closing all of its stores across the country.

The days of running into Party City for birthday balloons recently ended.

Party City in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Party City in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Macy's said it would be closing 66 stores as they try to rebound from sluggish sales.

Kohl's is also closing multiple underperforming stores nationwide, including one in New Jersey.

TD Bank is closing 6 more branches in the coming weeks.

Bar Louie, which had a few locations across the Garden State, filed for bankruptcy and closed its last location here.

And just within the past couple of days, Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy for the second time in less than a year as it prepares to close and/or sell all of its stores.

Rite Aid store in Brick NJ as seen during remodeling in 2020 - Photo: Google Maps Rite Aid store in Brick NJ as seen during remodeling in 2020 - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Are Dollar Stores Immune to the Retail Crisis?

And as those big-named retailers continue to struggle, what about the thousands of dollar stores that dot the country and the hundreds that are in New Jersey?

One would think that chains like Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, and Dollar General would be swimming in cash as high inflation drives consumers to save every penny that they can.

But that's not the case.

According to delawareonline.com, Dollar General plans to close 100 stores this year.

Why? Simply put, there's a lot of competition amongst all of these dollar stores and, let's be honest, there are way too many.

Dollar Tree in West Windsor NJ - Photo: Google Maps Dollar Tree in West Windsor NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Over 500 Dollar Stores in New Jersey Alone

How many? There are at least 500 dollar-type stores in New Jersey — about 175 Dollar General stores, Dollar Tree has about 230, and Family Dollar has about 100. And that doesn't include any independent or mom-and-pop stores that have the same business model.

And while closing 100 stores seems like a big deal, consider this: Dollar General has over 20,000 locations across the country.

New Jersey Dollar General Stores Closing

As for which stores in New Jersey could or will close this year, officially, numerous sources have reached out to the company for an official list, but so far, Dollar General has not released a list.

