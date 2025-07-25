Are you still playing Pokémon Go? Are you trying to catch them all?

New Jersey's Favorite Pokémon Revealed

In a survey, MRO Electric set out to find out the most favorite Pokémon in every state.

I would have guessed the favorite for New Jersey was Pikachu. I would have been wrong. Pikachu is the favorite in 6 states, but not New Jersey.

The most popular in most states is Cyndaquil - the favorite in 6 states, but not New Jersey.

Jersey's favorite Pokémon is revealed as Jigglypuff!

Editors say Jigglypuff's "melodic mischief" resonated with people in New Jersey!

Pokemon.com says Jigglypuff falls in the balloon category, stands 1'8" tall, and weighs 12.1 pounds. "When its huge eyes waver, it sings a mysteriously soothing melody that lulls its enemies to sleep."

Go Jigglypuff!

The Shoobies' Favorite Pokémon

Checking other nearby states' favorite Pokémon.....Pennsylvania's is Darkrai, New York's is Heracross, and Delaware's favorite is Blaziken.

Are you ready to catch them all?

SOURCE: MRO Electric

