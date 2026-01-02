How were your holidays?

Maybe not as good a a lucky New Jersey Lottery player who hit a nice jackpot after purchasing their ticket at an Egg Harbor Township gas station.

Big Lottery Win in Egg Harbor Township

It was probably a really nice holiday season for one lucky lottery player in Atlantic County!

New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot ticket was sold in Egg Harbor Township for the December 23rd drawing. It correctly matched all 5 numbers in the drawing: 2, 21, 25, 27, and 34. The prize is $254,970.

Lottery officials say the winning ticket was purchased at the Lukoil gas station on the Black Horse Pike at English Creek in EHT.

For selling the winning ticket, the retailer gets a $2,000 bonus.

It's not known if the winner has yet come forward to claim their prize.

Cumberland and Ocean County Lottery Players Score Nice Lottery Prizes

New Jersey Lottery officials say a couple of other nice lottery prizes were won over the holidays in South Jersey.

In Cumberland County, someone hit $10,000 with a 20K Cash Blitz scratch off ticket. The winner was sold at the Xpress Mart on Oak Road in Vineland.

A $50,000 Powerball ticket was purchased in Manahawkin. The winning ticket was purchased at the Walmart on Route 72.

Again, it's not known if the holders of these winning tickets have come forward to cash out as of yet.

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

