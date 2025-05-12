Have you finalized your summer vacation plans yet? If you haven't, you may want to reconsider how you plan on getting to your destination.

If you're a Philly or South Jersey local gearing up for some super fun summer getaways, there's some not-so-great news you should probably know about.

Philadelphia International Airport just ranked dead last in the U.S. for flight disruptions. According to new data from AirHelp, 20.9% of flights out of PHL were disrupted last month. Compare that to San Francisco International where only 14.4% of flights hit a slight snag... oof.

A Total Buzzkill for Summer Travel Plans

Everybody knows that summer travel always comes with its fair share of chaos. TSA lines, overpacked carry-ons, and the mad dash to your gate are enough to elevate your blood pressure before the real thrills of the trip even begin.

When you throw in a nearly 1-in-5 chance that your flight out of Philly could be delayed or canceled, that’s next-level stress. Especially if you're headed to a wedding, cruise, or tropical vacay you’ve been planning since January.

For some South Jersey travelers, Philly is the closest major airport. It's close, has tons of flight options, and usually beats the drive up to Newark or JFK. I try to fly out of Atlantic City when I can, but sometimes that's not an option (which is a total bummer). With these disruption stats, though... it might be time to consider alternate airports—or at least brace for a few curveballs.

Philly Airport Pro Tip: Plan Ahead Pack Patience

Listen, stuff happens when you fly. I know that aaaallll too well.

If you have PHL as your departure point, go into your trip with extra time, maybe some backup plans, and some sort of convenient way to calm yourself down. Maybe even download a meditation app? Ya know, just in case your gate changes four times.

