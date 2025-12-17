Most people look forward to the holidays. For others, while this time of year may have you excited, it also leaves you mildly panicked.

For a lot of us, spending extra time with family can bring up stress fast. Different personalities, belief systems, lifestyles, and opinions all packed into one living room? That’s certainly a recipe for tension if you’re not prepared.

If you’re wondering how to avoid family conflicts at the holiday party, Psychology Today offers some practical, realistic advice that actually works.

Holiday Wine Photo by Sangria Señorial on Unsplash loading...

Go Easy On The Booze

A glass of wine might take the edge off, sure, but overdoing it almost always makes things worse.

Alcohol lowers filters, raises emotions, and turns small annoyances into big blowups. Moderation is your friend.

Rest Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash loading...

Arrive Rested, Not Rushed

Showing up exhausted sets the tone for the entire visit.

If possible, take a nap, book a hotel the night before, or simply give yourself extra time to decompress before walking through the door.

Listening to music Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash loading...

Take Strategic Breaks

Fresh air is underrated. A short walk, a few deep breaths outside, or even offering to run an errand can reset your mood and prevent irritation from turning into conflict. Politics, old grudges, and sensitive family history don’t need airtime right now.

If a conversation starts heating up, it’s okay to excuse yourself or change the subject.

Have An Exit Strategy

Sometimes the best self-care is leaving early. Drive yourself, set a time limit, and don’t feel guilty about protecting your peace.

Healthy Food Photo by Jannis Brandt on Unsplash loading...

Eat Like You Care About Tomorrow

Stress eating can leave you feeling worse afterward. Enjoy the food, but don’t punish yourself, physically or emotionally.

Family time doesn’t have to be perfect. It just has to be manageable. Do whatever you can to minimize your stress so you can enjoy yourself with your family.

