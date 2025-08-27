One of the benefits of summer in Wildwood, New Jersey is ending early this year.

Friday night fireworks in Wildwood have been cancelled for the rest of 2025, and we have Erin to blame.

This is why we can't have nice things.

Wildwood Cancels Fireworks

The City of Wildwood has announced that Friday Night Fireworks in the city have come to an early end for the season. The reason: Hurricane Erin.

City officials say that damage from Erin to the boardwalk fireworks launch site has made it necessary to cancel the weekly series a little early.

It's a little bit early, sad end to this fun tradition.

Erin Wrecked Havoc Up and Down the Shore

Wildwood was not the only Jersey Shore town to be hurt by Hurricane Erin. Several towns have experienced damage, especially damage to beaches. Check out more about the damage here.

It'll be an interesting offseason for beach towns, trying to get replenishment plans together, especially with federal funding hanging in the balance.

SOURCE: City Of Wildwood via Facebook

