Here are Last Chances to Win Wildwood NJ Barefoot Fest Tickets

We are here! The start of the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood is Thursday!

It's a big 4-day country music festival on the beach in Wildwood with Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line, Cole Swindell, and dozens more artists performing.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the festival - and, fingers crossed - the weather forecast looks great!

Preparation of the festival site is in full gear, with gates opening Thursday evening with a kick-off concert anchored by Cole Swindell.

We have your last chances to win tickets! Here's where you can win:

*We have a chance to win today (Wednesday). From 5 til 6 pm, along with Miller Lite, we'll be at the Wine Cellar at Harry's Montreal Beach Resort, Beach Avenue in Cape May.

*Your last chance to win tickets will be Thursday Morning from 9 -11 am at the Salty Mermaid Bar & Grille on Delaware Avenue in North Wildwood.

Be at each location for your chance to win Barefoot Tickets.

Here are 10 things you should know before heading to Barefoot.

We look forward to seeing you on the beach in Wildwood!

