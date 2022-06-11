If you were not aware, living in New Jersey is almost identical to living in Hawaii.

At least when it comes to the amount of money that the average person spends paying household bills each month.

A new report from bill payment company Doxo shines a light on something that those that live in the Garden State already know -- it's really expensive to live here. Almost as expensive as it is to live in Hawaii.

To determine their rankings, doxo looked at the ten most common household bills: mortgage, rent, car loans, utilities (electric, gas, water/sewer, and waste/recycling), auto insurance, cable/internet/phone, the part of health insurance paid out-of-pocket, mobile phone, home security, and life insurance.

How New Jersey ranked

Overall, New Jersey ranks as the third most expensive state for household bills with the average person spending $2,610/month or 36% of their household income.

A recent doxoINSIGHTS study found that 9 out of 10 Americans (89%) have seen a jump in their household bills over the past 12 months, with those in the utilities category rising the most.

Other states

Hawaii ranks tops at $2,911/month and California is at $2,649. The least expensive state is West Virginia at a mere $1,452.

What you are spending

Per their findings, the average mortgage payment in the Garden State is $2,244, a car payment runs around $452, and utilities are about $450/month.

87% of Americans worry about their ability to pay their bills if inflation rates continue to rise. -doxoINSIGHTS

The top ten cities in New Jersey where you are spending an arm and a leg each month just to pay your bills are listed below.

Other select towns

#36 Mullica Hill - $2,984

#67 Jersey City - $2,734

#70 Cherry Hill - $2,724

#124 New Brunswick - $2,462

#139 Neptune - $2,395

#162 Ocean City - $2,272

#186 Toms River - $2,115

#196 Camden - $1,690

