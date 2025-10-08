Throw something like Google in front of people and they will ask questions.
People in New Jersey are asking Google questions. Question on what they can and can't do.
What's going on here?
Is It Illegal in New Jersey?
The folks at GamblingSites.com took a look at questions people in New Jersey have been asking Google. Specifically, they looked at, "Is it illegal" questions.
What they're asking is pretty interesting.
Here in the Garden State, the most asked "illegal" question is, "Is it illegal to pump your own gas in New Jersey?" That question is asked, on average, 650 times a month.
The answer, of course, is "Yes." New Jersey is the only state where self-serve is not allowed.
The second most asked question is a little different: "Is it illegal to slurp your soup in New Jersey?"
LOL. It's nice that people care so much about interrupting their fellow diners.
By the way, it's not illegal, so slurp away. Years and years ago, it's there was a law in Caldwell, New Jersey about slurping soup, but it's not currently being enforced.
Other Illegal Searches in New Jersey
Other "illegal" searching being done by people in New Jersey are below. At least 10 people search these questions each month.
- Is it illegal to sleep in your car in New Jersey?
- Is it illegal to collect rainwater in New Jersey?
- Is it illegal to drive shirtless in New Jersey?
None of these are illegal.
SOURCE: GamblingSites.com
