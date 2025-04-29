I've lived my whole life in fear that any food not refrigerated immediately after opening will kill you. I'm not sure why, because I've never known anyone to die from unrefrigerated food.

"When in doubt, throw it in the fridge" has always been my motto.

Heck, there was a time when I first was on my own that I refrigerated peanut butter. Yes, peanut butter. Feel sorry for all the slices of bread that I killed.

Photo by Lars Blankers on Unsplash

Refrigerate or don't refrigerate

Tomatoes never need to be refrigerated. Store them at room temperature so they stay juicy. If you love Jersey tomatoes, keep them fresh on the counter.

Potatoes should not be refrigerated. KitchenAid.com says leaving them in a paper bag is preferred - it'll preserve their texture and flavor.

Onions - keep them in a cool, dry place. They could get moldy in the fridge.

How about cucumbers? No refrigerator. Keep them in an airtight container. If you put them in the refrigerator, they could become watery.

Hot sauce doesn't need to be refrigerated. (This one surprised me.) Lovefood.com says the amount of vinegar in the product will keep bacteria away.

Photo by Arwin Neil Baichoo on Unsplash

Honey don't

Honey doesn't need refrigerating - unless you want it to all clump up. Honey will never go bad. If it clumps up, just throw it in the microwave for a few seconds.

Most fruits like apples, berries, melons, and bananas need no refrigeration.

Bread. Kichenaid.com says you can leave it all day unwrapped on your kitchen counter. If you're keeping it longer, store it in a bread box, a paper bag, or freeze it.

Garlic shouldn't be refrigerated. It'll keep its taste and texture if it's left at room temperature.

Chocolate is another surprise for me. Never put it in the refrigerator. Lovefood.com says cold and moisture will change chocolate's taste and texture. It'll also absorb flavors from other foods around it. Instead, store it in a cool, dry place.

Photo by Ello on Unsplash

Check your labels

Always double-check labels to make sure about refrigerating, especially after opening.

What do you throw in the fridge that you don't have to?

