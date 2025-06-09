Shoppers thought it was just going to be an average Sunday shopping trip in Turnersville over the weekend. Unfortunately, that turned out NOT to be the case.

What should have been a normal day of shopping quickly turned tragic.

Get our free mobile app

Multiple sources confirm that a man driving a white truck slammed into the Kohl's department store in Turnersville off of Route 42 in Gloucester County.

Needless to say, shoppers were shaken, to say the VERY least. The last thing you'd expect to happen while leisurely picking out your summer wardrobe is for the store you're in to instantly become someone's garage.

Car Crashes Through Washington Township Kohl's Canva loading...

Truck Crashes Into Washington Township Kohl's

Emergency responders were quick to respond to the scene where a man backed his white Nissan pickup truck into the front doors of Kohl's in Washington Township.

Upon arrival, firefighters, police officers, and EMTs were happy to discover that nobody was injured as a result of the accident. Sources who witnessed the accident did claim that the truck failed to come to a complete stop until it was in the middle of an aisle. With that being said, it's even more of a blessing that no injuries were reported.

The Washington Township (Gloucester County) Police Department confirmed on Facebook that the incident happened around 1:15p on the afternoon of Sunday, June 8th.

READ MORE: Dolphin Shocks Little Boy When Seen Swimming In South Jersey River

Truck Drives Through Kohl's Store In South Jersey SS c/o CBS3 Philadelphia via Youtube loading...

The Fate Of Kohl's In Washington Township

Since there were in fact no injuries reported, all that is left to be done is for the damage to be assessed. Obviously, insurance adjusters need to come to the scene to determine what exactly needs to be repaired and how.

No word on whether or not shoppers will be allowed in the Kohl's store while repairs are underway, but it's not likely for that to be the case over the next few days.

A Look Inside a NJ Walmart that Just Reopened After a Fire An electrical fire at Walmart in Egg Harbor Township, NJ, broke out on the night of May 6th. It reopened one week later. Here's a look around. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman