You want to win the next big New Jersey Lottery Jackpot?

Where you play might just be as important as the numbers you play.

For instance, did you know Neptune, New Jersey, is where not one, but two big lottery jackpot tickets have been sold?

When it comes to New Jersey residents hitting it big, some cities have been luckier than others.

Where the big money is won in New Jersey

Since 2002, 26 Mega Million Jackpot tickets have been sold in New Jersey. That information from a study by Bettor in Green.

Neptune has had two big Mega Million winners, including a $1.1 billion jackpot hit in 2024. That's billion with a "B." The other Mega jackpot was hit in 2003 - it was worth $12 million.

Other Mega Millions jackpots have been won in New Jersey in these locations:

Vernon - $533,000,000 won in 2018

- $533,000,000 won in 2018 Alpha - $273,000,000 won in 2019

- $273,000,000 won in 2019 Unspecified city - $258,000,000 won in 2005

- $258,000,000 won in 2005 Whitehouse Station - $216,000,000 won in 2009

- $216,000,000 won in 2009 Edison - $202,000,000 won in 2020

- $202,000,000 won in 2020 Woodbine - $195,000,000 won in 2007

- $195,000,000 won in 2007 Cliffside Park - $165,000,000 won in 2002

- $165,000,000 won in 2002 Union County - $126,000,000 won in 2008

- $126,000,000 won in 2008 Bayonne - $123,000,000 won in 2020

- $123,000,000 won in 2020 Basking Ridge - $106,000,000 won in 2015

- $106,000,000 won in 2015 Tinton Falls - $99,000,000 won in 2013

- $99,000,000 won in 2013 Orange - $89,000,000 won in 2013

- $89,000,000 won in 2013 Villas - $82,500,000 won in 2007

- $82,500,000 won in 2007 Morris County - $81,500,000 won 2007

- $81,500,000 won 2007 New Brunswick - $47,000,000 won in 2006

- $47,000,000 won in 2006 Englewood - $43,000,000 won in 2003

- $43,000,000 won in 2003 Union County - $38,500,000 won in 2009

- $38,500,000 won in 2009 Mays Landing - $30,000,000 won in 2013

- $30,000,000 won in 2013 Hackensack - $25,000,000 won in 2004

- $25,000,000 won in 2004 Kearney - $19,000,000 won in 2013

- $19,000,000 won in 2013 Hasbrouck Heights - $15,000,000 won in 2006

- $15,000,000 won in 2006 Morganville - $14,000,000 won in 2012

- $14,000,000 won in 2012 Totowa - $12,000,000 won in 2007

- $12,000,000 won in 2007 Cherry Hill - $10,000,000 won in 2004

That's a lot of New Jersey winners!

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

New Jersey Mega Millions Winners Have Won Big Money

New Jersey Mega Millions jackpot winners have claimed over $3.8 billion.

Good Luck!

SOURCE: Bettor in Green

