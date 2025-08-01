Former Marine Found In South Jersey Closet Will Finally Be Laid To Rest

Former Marine Found In South Jersey Closet Will Finally Be Laid To Rest

Photo by sydney Rae on Unsplash

Some stories stop you cold. This is absolutely is one of them.

It’s hard to imagine it happened here in South Jersey.

This Marine Veteran Deserved Better

The body of 72-year-old Michael S. Blankenship, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, was found earlier this year inside a closet in Cumberland County, where it had reportedly been hidden for more than eight months.

A crime so sick and disturbing, it's hard to believe someone would do that to their own family.

According to NJ.com, authorities believe his cousin, Steven M. Blankenship, concealed the death, used credit cards, and collected his benefits to cover his own expenses.

It’s the kind of betrayal that’s difficult to comprehend, let alone write about.

Michael served his country, lived quietly in Fairfield Township for over four decades, and passed away after what was described by reports as a brief illness.

What happened afterward is something no one deserves.

Photo by Tom Olson on Unsplash
loading...

Finally, A Proper Goodbye

There’s little comfort in this story, but here’s what we can hold onto: Michael Blankenship will be buried with full military honors next week.

A public service is scheduled for Monday at Centerton Free Will Baptist Cemetery in Pittsgrove.

The entire community will have a chance to say the goodbye he was cruelly denied for months.

NJ.com says that according to his obituary, Michael was a retired forklift operator and honorably discharged from the Marines back in 1970.

Cat Country 107.3 logo
Get our free mobile app

He’s remembered by cousins, friends, and longtime neighbors.

We talk a lot about honoring veterans, but honoring them in death matters just as much.

RIP Michael.

NJ State Police: 10 of New Jersey's Most Wanted Fugitives

Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

15 NJ Stores You Can Never Shop at Again

Let's take a walk through a virtual vintage shopping mall that features nothing but stores that can no longer be found in the great Garden State.
Filed Under: AC Facebook, crime, Cumberland County, South Jersey Trending, U.S. Marine Corps
Categories: AC, Community, New Jersey News, South Jersey News

More From Cat Country 107.3