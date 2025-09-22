Ready or not, spooky season is coming! In South Jersey, that means Halloween Parade season is right around the corner.

One of the most anticipated parades during spooky season is the one they throw every year in Ocean City. People line up and down Asbury Avenue to take in the sights and sounds of the annual parade that brings joy to so many during the fall season. The information for this year’s parade is finally out, so grab your squad and start prepping your costumes and floats!

The Halloween parade will take place on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 7:15 pm. General parade lineup begins at 6:30 pm at 6th Street & Asbury Avenue. All participants are asked to wear their assigned number on their left side to be properly identified by the judges, who will evaluate based on appearance, originality, and artistry. Remember, no political themes and no throwing candy, only hand it out, please!

Calling All Floats, Cheerleaders, And Classic Cars

If you're rolling in with a float (Divisions 6 & 7), you'll need to register and check in by 6:15 pm at 5th & West Avenue. Cheerleading and drill teams (Division 5) are asked to keep their performances short but will still be judged on their creativity.

If you have a sick antique car or truck you want to show off, you'll need to email the organizers at oceancity_halloween@yahoo.com to confirm your attendance. All antique vehicles should line up facing west on 6th Street on the right side of the street approaching Asbury Avenue.

Get Your Ghost On In OCNJ!

Divisions include everything from children in costume to commercial floats, so there's a spot for everyone.

So, whether you're a seasoned parade veteran or a first-timer, this is an event you won't want to miss. Get ready for an epic night of spooky fun in Ocean City! For more info about this year's parade, click HERE.

