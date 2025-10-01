Who doesn't love Cape May?

Whenever there is a list of cities or towns, whatever it is - as long as it's positive - Cape May seems to be on the list!

Cape May is honored with the title, "The Nation's Oldest Seashore Resort." According to capemaycity.com, the city is named for Dutch captain Cornelius Jacobsen Mey, who first checked out the area in the early 1600s. Philadelphia folks started visiting in the 1700s, and by the 19th century it was one of America's finest resorts.

Cape May is Much Recognized

In 2025 alone, Cape May has been much-recognized. Cape May is always recognized!

Cape May is perfect for a fall getaway. It's been named one of the best cities for a stress-free weekend. The weather in Cape May is great, thanks to the Cape May Bubble. Cape May is a great summer destination, of course! Don't forget, Cape May is also a great beach town!

Cape May has been named a great New Jersey small town. It's also been named the friendliest town in New Jersey. How about the prettiest town? Yep! Best Winter Wonderland? Yep! Coziest town? Yep again!

Just outside of Cape May, Cape May Point is a top budget-saving destination.

The Cape May Zoo is often recognized. The zoo has a big fall season planned. So is the Cape May Lighthouse.

Congratulations to Cape May. Cape May wins again!

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly