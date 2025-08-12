We are not #1...we're #3.

Where's our participation trophy?

Wait. It's not that bad. Actually, it's pretty good. New Jersey has been ranked as the third-best state to live in. So, we beat 46 other states!

New Jersey is a great state to live in

A study by WalletHub puts New Jersey third on the list of Best States to Live In. We rank only behind Massachusetts and Idaho.

Idaho? Where potatoes come from?

In the study, New Jersey fared well in several categories.

The Garden State ranks 6th best in terms of people living in poverty, 7th best in terms of restaurants per capita, and 13th best in average weekly work hours.

Other categories and how New Jersey fared:

Education and health - New Jersey is 6th

Quality of life: 7th

Adults in fair or poor health - NJ is 15th

Insured population - 25th

Economy - 25th

The only category of note that New Jersey didn't fare well in was Affordability - New Jersey is ranked 48th best.

The study noted that New Jersey ranks as the state with the third-highest median household income in the country, with just over $101,000.

The study lists a bunch of other categories, too, and you can check out the full study here.

Why New Jersey is a great place to live

One thing the study didn't mention, which does help make New Jersey a great place to live, is the people. For the most part, people of New Jersey are hard-working and kind. Thank YOU for that! Thanks for doing your part!

SOURCE: WalletHub

