Mikie Sherrill is the Democratic candidate running for Governor of New Jersey. Her opponent is Jack Ciattarelli, a Republican.

They had a big debate over the weekend.

This story has nothing to do with the debate. It has everything to do with a photo that Sherrill posted on Facebook earlier on "debate day."

NJ Candidate for Governor Posts Soccer Mom Photo on Facebook

Mikie Sherrill posted the above photo over the weekend. It's a picture of her, at her daughter's soccer game.

The photo shows the back of her head, so it's definitely not a selfie.

The comments from "the people" have been pouring in. As I write this Monday midday, well over 1,700 people have commented. And the comments are golden! Here's a sample:

"Did you land a helicopter in the field?" ( A reference to former NJ Governor Chris Christie, who once took a state helicopter to his son's high school baseball game.)

( A reference to former NJ Governor Chris Christie, who once took a state helicopter to his son's high school baseball game.) "Wow no one want to sit near you?"

"'Take a picture of me watching the game.' Said no normal parent ever."

"And the best way to attend a family soccer game is with a photographer ."

." "Haha and no one is sitting by you!! Wonder why!"

"I would think a millionaire could get a better chair"

"Sitting with all your friends I see!"

"First time at your kids game?"

"When do the dog and ice cream pictures start dropping?"

People can be cruel. And funny. Pretty darn funny.

SOURCE: Faceboo

