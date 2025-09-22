NJ Snark Tank Responds to Governor Candidate’s Soccer Mom Post
Mikie Sherrill is the Democratic candidate running for Governor of New Jersey. Her opponent is Jack Ciattarelli, a Republican.
They had a big debate over the weekend.
This story has nothing to do with the debate. It has everything to do with a photo that Sherrill posted on Facebook earlier on "debate day."
NJ Candidate for Governor Posts Soccer Mom Photo on Facebook
Mikie Sherrill posted the above photo over the weekend. It's a picture of her, at her daughter's soccer game.
The photo shows the back of her head, so it's definitely not a selfie.
The comments from "the people" have been pouring in. As I write this Monday midday, well over 1,700 people have commented. And the comments are golden! Here's a sample:
- "Did you land a helicopter in the field?" ( A reference to former NJ Governor Chris Christie, who once took a state helicopter to his son's high school baseball game.)
- "Wow no one want to sit near you?"
- "'Take a picture of me watching the game.' Said no normal parent ever."
- "And the best way to attend a family soccer game is with a photographer."
- "Haha and no one is sitting by you!! Wonder why!"
- "I would think a millionaire could get a better chair"
- "Sitting with all your friends I see!"
- "First time at your kids game?"
- "When do the dog and ice cream pictures start dropping?"
People can be cruel. And funny. Pretty darn funny.
SOURCE: Faceboo
