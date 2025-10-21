A familiar name in Ocean City and Somers Point has had his medical license suspended following a major healthcare fraud conviction.

Dr. Sokalsky, once a practicing physician at the shore, just got out early in July after he waqs supposed to serve a 15-month prison sentence for his role in a scheme that involved prescribing unnecessary medications. According to state officials, he signed off on pre-filled prescriptions for patients he never examined, or even spoke to.

Among the medications? Scar creams, anti-fungal gels, high-priced compounded vitamins, and even libido boosters. Why? These prescriptions came with sky-high insurance reimbursement rates.

Doctor's Office Wall

Pre-Printed Scripts And No Patient Contact

Investigators say Sokalsky worked closely with a co-conspirator who arranged appointments solely to generate these bogus prescriptions. The doctor was handed pre-printed forms and simply signed off, knowing full well the treatments weren’t needed.

As a result, New Jersey's state and local health benefits programs, along with private insurers, were fleeced out of more than $5 million.

Stethoscope

License Suspension Is Retroactive

The New Jersey Board of Medical Examiners ruled that Sokalsky’s actions were “inconsistent with the public's health, safety, or welfare.” His license has been suspended retroactively to the date he entered prison, December 3, 2024.

After serving his sentence, Sokalsky can apply to have his license reinstated, but it won’t be easy. He’ll need to complete an ethics course, pay $25,000 in restitution, and undergo a full review. Victims and the Attorney General’s office will also have the opportunity to weigh in.

Until then, this once-trusted local doctor won’t be writing prescriptions anytime soon.

