The power of pink is everywhere this October as the nation raises breast cancer awareness and celebrates the last 30 years of significant strides made in research and treatments. After skin cancer, Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Many are diagnosed in the late stages of breast cancer due to a lack of awareness and barriers to health services. When detected early, the five-year survival rate for breast cancer is 99%. Mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer early, when it is easier to treat, and before it is big enough to feel or cause symptoms.

Symptoms of breast cancer include breast swelling, dimpling of the skin, discharge from the nipple, swelling or lumps under the arm or collarbone, and skin changes on the breast or nipple.

To get involved in breast cancer awareness month you can enroll in a research study, serve as a volunteer for an advocacy group, support government funding of research, educate yourself and others about screening, and attend run or walks dedicated to fundraising.

This month, wear your pink with pride. Visit the National Breast Cancer Foundation for more information about how we can help you or a loved one in the fight against breast cancer.

Here are three ways you and your loved ones can reduce your risk of breast cancer or detect in it earliest, most treatable stages.