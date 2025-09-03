The Powerball game has a jackpot over one billion dollars, so we think it's time to dream. Dream big.

If you played the lottery and hit the Powerball for over one billion dollars, what would you buy?

Certainly new houses and cars, but what else? A billion dollars goes a long way!

Spending One Billion Dollars in South Jersey

We got to thinking, how can you spend one billion dollars at the Jersey Shore, and have fun doing it?

Here's some great ideas on how to spend that new-found money:

New $400,000 homes for 2,500 of your closest friends.

200 million slices of boardwalk pizza.

33 million beach tags!

100 giant Ferris Wheels!

A new hospital! (Wow! That would be very nice of you!)

5 million commercials on your favorite radio station! (Cat Country 107.3, of course!)

166 million Kohr Brothers ice cream cones!

You can take 83 million trips on the Cape May Lewes Ferry.

You can rebuild ALL of our South Jersey beaches damaged by Hurricane Erin.

You can pay for 50 new modern restroom facilities on our local beaches.

Pay for 50,000 lifeguards for the summer.

You can host 1,000 fireworks displays!

Buy Wonderland Pier in Ocean City, and open it back up with all new rides!

Turn the entire Wildwood Boardwalk into a moving sidewalk.

Powerball Jackpot Grows

It's been weeks without a winner in the lottery's Powerball game. New Jersey Lottery officials say the current jackpot is at $1.3 Billion.

Good Luck!

