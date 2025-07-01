Can you believe we're already mere days away from the biggest weekend of the summer? The 4th of July holiday weekend is the best time of year in South Jersey. In this part of the Garden State, we do it up big.

South of Trenton, we know how to throw a good Independence Day celebration.

The highlight of every South Jersey 4th of July weekend shindig is ALWAYS the annual fireworks display. People schedule their entire weekend around their town's July 4th fireworks.

For good reason, too. South Jersey lights off some of the best fireworks shows you'll see anywhere in the country.

South Jersey 4th Of July Fireworks Photo by Rene Bernal on Unsplash loading...

Where To Catch Fireworks Over 4th Of July Weekend

From the South Jersey suburbs of Philadelphia all the way to Brigantine through Cape May, towns throughout the southern-most parts of New Jersey will be hosting epic fireworks shows from now through the July 4th holiday weekend.

Sure, some towns have already hosted their celebrations, but plenty throughout the region are still to come.

Fireworks reign supreme on the 4th, so if you're mapping out your weekend around the big booms, we've got the list of must-see fireworks displays in South Jersey this Independence Day.

South Jersey Epic Firework Displays Photo by KADM Creations on Unsplash loading...

South Jersey's Epic Fireworks Displays

A few of the casinos will be hosting their fireworks shows this week including Ocean Casino Resort and Tropicana. Margate will be hosting an epic light show in the sky, as well.

In Cape May County, you can't miss Ocean City's show or the fireworks in Stone Harbor.

Vineland always hosts a wonderful celebration in Cumberland County.

Both Burlington and Camden Counties still have a few fireworks displays that have yet to be lit, so you can take your pick from those parties, too.

Check out South Jersey's 4th Of July Firework Guide

Where to Watch Fireworks in South Jersey This Independence Day If you're looking for somewhere to watch the night sky light up with sparks this 4th of July, we've got you covered. From the Jersey Shore to the Philly suburbs, plenty of South Jersey towns have epic firework celebrations planned throughout the July 4th holiday weekend. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal